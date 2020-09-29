Park Electrochemical Corp. (NYSE:PKE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Park Electrochemical Corp. (NYSE:PKE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th.

Park Electrochemical has a dividend payout ratio of 78.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

Shares of NYSE PKE opened at $11.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.80. Park Electrochemical has a 52 week low of $9.14 and a 52 week high of $18.53.

Park Electrochemical (NYSE:PKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Park Electrochemical had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $12.21 million during the quarter.

Park Electrochemical Company Profile

Park Electrochemical Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells high-technology digital and radio frequency/microwave printed circuit material products primarily for the telecommunications and Internet infrastructure, enterprise, and military/aerospace markets. It also designs, develops, and manufactures advanced composite materials, primary and secondary structures and assemblies, and low-volume tooling products for the aerospace markets.

