PAX Gold (PAXG) Price Hits $1,889.37 on Exchanges

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. PAX Gold has a market capitalization of $61.69 million and $863,773.00 worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAX Gold token can now be purchased for $1,889.37 or 0.17551156 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00042809 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00007309 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004881 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $510.43 or 0.04741577 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009308 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00056702 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002195 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00033765 BTC.

About PAX Gold

PAX Gold (PAXG) is a token. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 32,649 tokens. The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos . PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal . PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold

PAX Gold Token Trading

PAX Gold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAX Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

