Paxos Standard Trading 0.2% Higher This Week (PAX)

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One Paxos Standard token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00009301 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitfinex, Coinbit, TOKOK and Crex24. Paxos Standard has a market capitalization of $245.75 million and approximately $253.67 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Paxos Standard has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Leading Coin 4 Entrepreneurs (LC4) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur (LC4) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000567 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Blacknet (BLN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 249,952,065 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,951,954 tokens. The official message board for Paxos Standard is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . Paxos Standard’s official website is paxos.com/standard . Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Paxos Standard can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, Binance, Bittrex, Bitrue, Coinall, OKCoin, Sistemkoin, CoinBene, TOKOK, DigiFinex, ZB.COM, CoinEx, Crex24, BigONE, CoinPlace, WazirX, ABCC, Kyber Network, Hotbit, P2PB2B, BitMart, C2CX, DDEX, Gate.io, OKEx, MXC, Iquant, BW.com, Bitfinex, Coinsuper, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Coinbit, FCoin, SouthXchange, Bit-Z, HitBTC, BitMax, CoinExchange and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paxos Standard using one of the exchanges listed above.

