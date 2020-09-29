PayPie (PPP) Market Cap Reaches $533,034.17

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded 39.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. PayPie has a total market capitalization of $533,034.17 and approximately $1,301.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PayPie token can currently be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Fatbtc. Over the last week, PayPie has traded 24.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009287 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00265083 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00040794 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00091921 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.59 or 0.01600324 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000242 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00184657 BTC.

PayPie Token Profile

PayPie’s genesis date was August 2nd, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie . The official website for PayPie is www.paypie.com . PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PayPie

PayPie can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPie should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PayPie using one of the exchanges listed above.

