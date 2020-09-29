PayPie (PPP) Market Capitalization Achieves $533,034.17

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded down 39.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. During the last seven days, PayPie has traded 24.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. PayPie has a total market capitalization of $533,034.17 and approximately $1,301.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PayPie token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges including Fatbtc and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009287 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00265083 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00040794 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00091921 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $172.59 or 0.01600324 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000242 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00184657 BTC.

PayPie Token Profile

PayPie’s launch date was August 2nd, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie . PayPie’s official website is www.paypie.com

PayPie Token Trading

PayPie can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPie should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PayPie using one of the exchanges listed above.

