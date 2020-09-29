Peculium (PCL) Price Hits $0.0021 on Major Exchanges

Peculium (CURRENCY:PCL) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Peculium has a market capitalization of $4.22 million and $11,127.00 worth of Peculium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peculium token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC and Hotbit. In the last seven days, Peculium has traded down 11.8% against the dollar.

PCL is a token. It was first traded on November 6th, 2017. Peculium’s total supply is 2,206,029,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,039,325,377 tokens. The official message board for Peculium is medium.com/@Peculium . The Reddit community for Peculium is /r/Peculium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peculium’s official Twitter account is @_Peculium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Peculium is peculium.io

Peculium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peculium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peculium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peculium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

