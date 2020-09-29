Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Receives $95.23 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, twenty-six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.23.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton from $58.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton from $60.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton from $36.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Peloton from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Peloton from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th.

Get Peloton alerts:

Shares of PTON stock traded up $3.56 on Tuesday, hitting $100.47. The stock had a trading volume of 41,255,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,527,882. The firm has a market cap of $29.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -70.75. Peloton has a twelve month low of $17.70 and a twelve month high of $102.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $607.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.67 million. Peloton had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 171.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.07) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Peloton will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 49,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $2,994,998.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,994,998. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $455,157.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 821,187 shares of company stock worth $65,476,169.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Peloton by 615.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Peloton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Peloton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Peloton by 1,574.0% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.