PENNON GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Shares Up 6.6%

PENNON GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:PEGRY)’s stock price shot up 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.40 and last traded at $28.40. 918 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 1,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.65.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.01.

PENNON GRP PLC/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PEGRY)

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

