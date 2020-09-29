Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) Receives $45.57 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.22.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PFGC. BTIG Research upped their price target on Performance Food Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Performance Food Group from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $365,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew C. Flanigan bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.62 per share, for a total transaction of $97,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,174 shares in the company, valued at $592,835.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,871,474 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $579,055,000 after acquiring an additional 6,552,514 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Performance Food Group by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,147,753 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $399,173,000 after buying an additional 4,586,915 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Performance Food Group by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,222,280 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $356,156,000 after buying an additional 777,563 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Performance Food Group by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,999,113 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $75,968,000 after buying an additional 1,178,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Performance Food Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,416,140 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $59,727,000 after buying an additional 204,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

PFGC stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,151,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,971. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $54.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.62 and a beta of 1.42.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The food distribution company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.85). Performance Food Group had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

