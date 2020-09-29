PEUGEOT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2020

PEUGEOT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 60.3% from the August 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PUGOY traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.92. 7,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,326. PEUGEOT SA/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $30.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.49.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PUGOY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on PEUGEOT SA/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PEUGEOT SA/ADR in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of PEUGEOT SA/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of PEUGEOT SA/ADR to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PEUGEOT SA/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

PEUGEOT SA/ADR Company Profile

Peugeot SA manufactures automobiles and light commercial vehicles. It produces motorbikes, scooters, hydraulic engines, vehicle components and provides after sales service. The Peugeot operates through the following business segments: Peugeot Citroen DS Automotive, Opel Vauxhall Automotive, Automotive Equipment and Finance.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for PEUGEOT SA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEUGEOT SA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit