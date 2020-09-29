PEUGEOT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PEUGEOT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 60.3% from the August 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PUGOY traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.92. 7,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,326. PEUGEOT SA/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $30.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.49.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PUGOY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on PEUGEOT SA/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PEUGEOT SA/ADR in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of PEUGEOT SA/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of PEUGEOT SA/ADR to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PEUGEOT SA/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Peugeot SA manufactures automobiles and light commercial vehicles. It produces motorbikes, scooters, hydraulic engines, vehicle components and provides after sales service. The Peugeot operates through the following business segments: Peugeot Citroen DS Automotive, Opel Vauxhall Automotive, Automotive Equipment and Finance.

