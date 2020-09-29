Phoenixcoin (PXC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $666,061.46

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0083 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a market capitalization of $666,061.46 and $79.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Phoenixcoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00049824 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10,800.92 or 1.00128828 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.89 or 0.00629344 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.29 or 0.01254225 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005429 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00109476 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00007722 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005023 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin (CRYPTO:PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 80,124,712 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phoenixcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoenixcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.