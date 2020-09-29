Pivot Token Tops One Day Volume of $209,469.00 (PVT)

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 29th. During the last week, Pivot Token has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One Pivot Token token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Binance DEX, Coinall and BigONE. Pivot Token has a total market cap of $1.27 million and $209,469.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009284 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00264532 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00040976 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00091871 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.73 or 0.01592738 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000241 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00183510 BTC.

Pivot Token Profile

Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. The official website for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/about . Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt . The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62

Buying and Selling Pivot Token

Pivot Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, Coinall and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pivot Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pivot Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

