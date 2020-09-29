PLATINCOIN (PLC) Price Hits $5.20 on Major Exchanges

PLATINCOIN (CURRENCY:PLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. PLATINCOIN has a total market capitalization of $26.02 million and $674,894.00 worth of PLATINCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PLATINCOIN has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. One PLATINCOIN coin can now be purchased for $5.20 or 0.00048341 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Exrates.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PLATINCOIN alerts:

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000065 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PyrexCoin (PYX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About PLATINCOIN

PLC is a coin. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2017. PLATINCOIN’s total supply is 602,600,053 coins and its circulating supply is 5,001,073 coins. PLATINCOIN’s official website is www.platincoin.site . PLATINCOIN’s official Twitter account is @DsplusF and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PLATINCOIN

PLATINCOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLATINCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PLATINCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PLATINCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PLATINCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PLATINCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.