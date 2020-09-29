Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 66.0% from the August 31st total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 316,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Plymouth Rock Technologies stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.19. The company had a trading volume of 93,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,741. Plymouth Rock Technologies has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.23.

About Plymouth Rock Technologies

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc, through its subsidiary, Plymouth Rock USA, focuses on developing security screening and threat detection technology solutions using radar imaging and signal processing technology. Its technologies include millimeter-wave remote imaging system from airborne drone, a RF sensor package for use on unmanned aerial vehicles; compact microwave radar systems for scanning shoe's; and Wi-Fi radar techniques for threat detection screening in Wi-Fi enabled zones in buildings, airports, shopping malls, schools, and sports venues.

