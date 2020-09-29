Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 66.0% from the August 31st total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 316,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Plymouth Rock Technologies stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.19. The company had a trading volume of 93,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,741. Plymouth Rock Technologies has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.23.
About Plymouth Rock Technologies
Recommended Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?
Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Rock Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Rock Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.