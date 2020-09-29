Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Receives $17.02 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.02.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PCOM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Points International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Points International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Points International in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

Points International stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.79. 11,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,868. Points International has a 52-week low of $6.89 and a 52-week high of $19.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.01 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.85 million. Points International had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 9.12%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Points International will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Points International in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Points International in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Points International by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,534 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 10,501 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Points International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,688,000. Finally, Harspring Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Points International by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 620,643 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,108,000 after acquiring an additional 260,751 shares during the period. 54.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Points International Company Profile

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

