PolySwarm (NCT) Price Up 2.1% Over Last Week

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. One PolySwarm token can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, PolySwarm has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. PolySwarm has a market capitalization of $2.63 million and $10,214.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About PolySwarm

NCT is a token. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 tokens. The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PolySwarm is medium.com/polyswarm . PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io

Buying and Selling PolySwarm

PolySwarm can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolySwarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PolySwarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

