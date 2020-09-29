POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of POSCO by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 79,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after buying an additional 26,582 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of POSCO by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of POSCO by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of POSCO by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 133,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after buying an additional 16,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of POSCO by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 26,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
POSCO Company Profile
POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, wire rods, galvanized and electrical galvanized steel, steel plates, electrical and stainless steel, and titanium.
