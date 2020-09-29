POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of POSCO by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 79,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after buying an additional 26,582 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of POSCO by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of POSCO by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of POSCO by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 133,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after buying an additional 16,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of POSCO by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 26,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PKX traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $41.72. The stock had a trading volume of 92,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,896. The stock has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.73. POSCO has a 52-week low of $26.27 and a 52-week high of $52.80.

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, wire rods, galvanized and electrical galvanized steel, steel plates, electrical and stainless steel, and titanium.

