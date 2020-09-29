Presearch (PRE) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $77,884.00

Presearch (CURRENCY:PRE) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. Presearch has a market cap of $2.36 million and $77,884.00 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Presearch token can currently be purchased for about $0.0137 or 0.00000127 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Presearch has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Presearch Profile

PRE is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 172,742,424 tokens. The Reddit community for Presearch is /r/PresearchCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Presearch is www.presearch.io . Presearch’s official Twitter account is @PremiumCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

Presearch Token Trading

Presearch can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Presearch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Presearch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Presearch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

