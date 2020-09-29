Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Issues Earnings Results

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Progress Software had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 34.66%. The firm had revenue of $110.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ PRGS traded up $1.47 on Tuesday, hitting $38.75. The stock had a trading volume of 840,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,396. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Progress Software has a 52-week low of $28.09 and a 52-week high of $52.50.

PRGS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Progress Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Progress Software from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Progress Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.75.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

