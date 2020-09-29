Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.76-0.79 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $125-129 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $118.77 million.Progress Software also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.94-2.97 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS traded up $1.47 on Tuesday, hitting $38.75. The company had a trading volume of 840,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,396. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.57. Progress Software has a 1-year low of $28.09 and a 1-year high of $52.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The software maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $110.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.17 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 34.66%. Progress Software’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRGS has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Progress Software from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progress Software from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Progress Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Progress Software from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.75.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

