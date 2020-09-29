Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG) Shares Up 2.6%

Property Franchise Group PLC (LON:TPFG) traded up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 198 ($2.59) and last traded at GBX 198 ($2.59). 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 23,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 193 ($2.52).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 185.32 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 175.94.

Get Property Franchise Group alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. Property Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.06%.

The Property Franchise Group PLC manages real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company provides residential letting, estate agency, and property management services to tenants and landlords. It offers its services under the CJ Hole, Ellis & Co, Ewemove, Martin & Co, Parkers, and Whitegates brands.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Property Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Property Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.