ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXE) Trading 1.5% Higher

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXE) traded up 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $73.04 and last traded at $72.91. 2,639 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 2,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.83.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.26.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 2.57% of ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

