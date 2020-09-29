Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.20.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 6th. BidaskClub cut Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a report on Sunday, September 13th.

NASDAQ:PRTA traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $9.93. 155,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,351. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.36. The firm has a market cap of $396.32 million, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.84. Prothena has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $17.63.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 11,399.37% and a negative return on equity of 34.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prothena will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Prothena by 5.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 214,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prothena during the second quarter valued at about $470,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Prothena by 22.1% during the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,544,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,075,000 after purchasing an additional 642,236 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Prothena by 30.0% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 103,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 23,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its position in Prothena by 81.4% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

