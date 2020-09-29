Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Provident Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Provident Financial Services posted earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 75.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $1.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Provident Financial Services.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $84.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.27 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 20.60%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share.

PFS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Provident Financial Services from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

In related news, EVP John R. Kamin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $53,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,484 shares in the company, valued at $113,770.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 152.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,808 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Provident Financial Services by 69.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,590 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Provident Financial Services by 90.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,204 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.18. 183,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,716. The firm has a market cap of $802.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.26 and a 200 day moving average of $13.37. Provident Financial Services has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $25.49.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA, and KEOGH products.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Provident Financial Services (PFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.