PUMA SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PUMA SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a growth of 173.8% from the August 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PUMSY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,102. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.24. PUMA SE/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25.

Several equities analysts have commented on PUMSY shares. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PUMA SE/ADR in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of PUMA SE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PUMA SE/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Wedbush raised shares of PUMA SE/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PUMA SE/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

