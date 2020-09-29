QunQun (QUN) Achieves Market Cap of $2.23 Million

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. During the last week, QunQun has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One QunQun coin can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges including $32.15, $18.94, $50.98 and $24.43. QunQun has a market cap of $2.23 million and approximately $190,292.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00042758 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00007338 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004897 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $511.56 or 0.04745035 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009295 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00056739 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002190 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00033768 BTC.

About QunQun

QunQun is a coin. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 coins. QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io . QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io . QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling QunQun

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QunQun should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QunQun using one of the exchanges listed above.

