Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) will report $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Quotient Technology’s earnings. Quotient Technology posted earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 266.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quotient Technology will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.10). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Quotient Technology.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $83.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.99 million. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 13.42%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on QUOT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Quotient Technology from $5.20 to $7.60 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Quotient Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.98.

In other news, insider Connie L. Chen sold 10,000 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $87,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 291,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,536,142.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mckenna Michelle sold 8,803 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $80,987.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,253.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,355 shares of company stock worth $180,054. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 17.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 1.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 146,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Quotient Technology by 38.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Quotient Technology by 22.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Quotient Technology by 34.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:QUOT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.55. The stock had a trading volume of 206,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,748. The company has a market capitalization of $678.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 0.74. Quotient Technology has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $11.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95.

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

