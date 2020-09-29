RDI Reit PLC (LON:RDI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

RDI Reit PLC (LON:RDI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 105.83 ($1.38).

RDI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) price objective on shares of RDI Reit in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on RDI Reit from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 95 ($1.24) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) price target on shares of RDI Reit in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective on shares of RDI Reit in a research report on Monday, September 7th.

LON RDI traded down GBX 2.60 ($0.03) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 88.40 ($1.16). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,489. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 87.53 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 76.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.31. RDI Reit has a 1 year low of GBX 41.55 ($0.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 143.22 ($1.87). The company has a market capitalization of $336.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82.

RDI is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (UK-REIT) committed to becoming the UK's leading income focused REIT. The Company's income-led business model and strategic priorities are designed to offer shareholders superior, sustainable and growing income returns, with a target growth in underlying earnings per share of 3%-5% across the medium term.

