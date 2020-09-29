Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) Achieves Market Cap of $2.06 Million

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 29th. Over the last week, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. Red Pulse Phoenix has a total market capitalization of $2.06 million and approximately $74,129.00 worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000186 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Red Pulse Phoenix

Red Pulse Phoenix is a token. It launched on October 17th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Red Pulse Phoenix’s official message board is blog.red-pulse.com . The official website for Red Pulse Phoenix is www.redpulse.com/landing

Red Pulse Phoenix Token Trading

Red Pulse Phoenix can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse Phoenix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Red Pulse Phoenix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Red Pulse Phoenix using one of the exchanges listed above.

