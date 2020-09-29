Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) Receives $118.63 Average Price Target from Analysts

Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.63.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RGA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $93.00 to $137.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Piper Sandler raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter worth $44,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 85.6% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 27.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RGA traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.28. The company had a trading volume of 412,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,840. Reinsurance Group of America has a twelve month low of $55.39 and a twelve month high of $169.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.63.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $2.40. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.97%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

