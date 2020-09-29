REVV (REVV) Achieves Market Cap of $4.92 Million

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 29th. Over the last week, REVV has traded up 32.9% against the U.S. dollar. REVV has a total market capitalization of $4.92 million and approximately $986,514.00 worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One REVV token can currently be bought for about $0.0204 or 0.00000189 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009277 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.66 or 0.00265707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00041046 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00091942 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $172.59 or 0.01599957 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000242 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00184789 BTC.

About REVV

REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,450,316 tokens. REVV’s official message board is medium.com/@f1deltatime . The official website for REVV is www.f1deltatime.com

Buying and Selling REVV

REVV can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REVV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REVV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

