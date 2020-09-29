RewardStream Solutions (CVE:REW) Trading Up 3.7%

RewardStream Solutions Inc (CVE:REW)’s share price was up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 19,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 9,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 million and a PE ratio of -4.00.

RewardStream Solutions (CVE:REW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

RewardStream Solutions Inc specializes in the execution of referral marketing programs that enables brands to acquire, engage, and retain their customers and sales channels in Canada. It provides software as a service marketing technology that powers loyalty marketing programs, referral programs, and source code licensing programs.

