RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $287.03 Million

Analysts forecast that RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) will announce sales of $287.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for RingCentral’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $283.50 million to $292.44 million. RingCentral posted sales of $233.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RingCentral will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow RingCentral.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $277.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.98 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RNG shares. Northland Securities lifted their target price on RingCentral from $290.00 to $320.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on RingCentral from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BTIG Research lifted their target price on RingCentral from $275.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on RingCentral from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. RingCentral has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.46.

In other RingCentral news, Director R Neil Williams sold 4,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.46, for a total value of $1,191,420.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,466 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,148.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Praful Shah sold 6,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.13, for a total value of $1,540,766.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 197,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,872,070.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,599 shares of company stock valued at $39,280,022 in the last 90 days. 8.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 89.1% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 378.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

RNG stock traded up $2.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $270.76. 708,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,280,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -237.51 and a beta of 0.48. RingCentral has a 52-week low of $120.03 and a 52-week high of $317.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $275.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.33.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

