Rockwealth Resources (CVE:RWR) Shares Up 4.5%

Rockwealth Resources Corp (CVE:RWR)’s stock price traded up 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.46. 24,723 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 42,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80.

Rockwealth Resources (CVE:RWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Rockwealth Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. The company explores for copper and gold. It owns a 100% interest in the Taysan copper-gold porphyry property that consists of two exploration permits and three exploration permit applications covering a total area of 11,309 hectares located in Batangas Province, the Philippines.

