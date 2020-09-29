Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Buy Rating for Bank of America (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $28.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.80% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.61.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $23.77. The stock had a trading volume of 45,695,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,084,344. Bank of America has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $205.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.99.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bank of America will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 16,424,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $397,798,144.52. Insiders acquired 85,092,006 shares of company stock worth $2,070,253,228 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAC. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Bank of America by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,619,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,381,000 after acquiring an additional 32,773 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 12,976 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 827.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,785,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,751 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 293.5% in the 1st quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 116,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 87,004 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 53,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

