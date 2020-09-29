RTC Group (LON:RTC) Trading Down 6.7%

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2020

RTC Group plc (LON:RTC)’s share price traded down 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 35 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 35 ($0.46). 6,352 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 13,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.50 ($0.49).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 38.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.03, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $5.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65.

RTC Group (LON:RTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported GBX 1.20 ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About RTC Group (LON:RTC)

RTC Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and conferencing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers managed services; and temporary, permanent, and contingent staffing engineering solutions to a range of industries and clients, including general, manufacturing, transport, build environment, infrastructure, commercial disciplines, sales and technical sales, scientific, chemical, energy and utilities, and defense and aerospace sector.

