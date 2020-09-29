Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2020

Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC)’s share price fell 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$2.37 and last traded at C$2.37. 280,112 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 193,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.44.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Sangoma Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.12. The stock has a market cap of $192.48 million and a PE ratio of 53.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.64.

Sangoma Technologies Company Profile (CVE:STC)

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. It offers private branch exchange (PBX) platforms, including PBXact Cloud, a cloud based business communication platform; PBXact, an on-premise PBX phone systems; PBXact SaaS, software as a service; and FreePBX.

See Also: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Sangoma Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangoma Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit