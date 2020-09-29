Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC)’s share price fell 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$2.37 and last traded at C$2.37. 280,112 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 193,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.44.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Sangoma Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.12. The stock has a market cap of $192.48 million and a PE ratio of 53.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.64.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. It offers private branch exchange (PBX) platforms, including PBXact Cloud, a cloud based business communication platform; PBXact, an on-premise PBX phone systems; PBXact SaaS, software as a service; and FreePBX.

