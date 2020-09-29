Savary Gold (CVE:SCA) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2020

Savary Gold Corp (CVE:SCA) fell 4.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 204,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 830,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The firm has a market capitalization of $29.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.12.

Savary Gold Company Profile (CVE:SCA)

Savary Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold properties in West Africa. Its principal project is the Karankasso project that consists of five exploration licenses covering a total area of 688 square kilometers located in the Houndé Gold Belt in Burkina Faso. The company was formerly known as Savary Capital Corp.

Featured Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Savary Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savary Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit