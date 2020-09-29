Secure Energy Services Inc (SES) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on October 28th

Secure Energy Services Inc (TSE:SES) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0075 per share on Wednesday, October 28th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Secure Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.0025.

Shares of TSE SES remained flat at $C$1.44 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 229,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,871. Secure Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$0.64 and a 52 week high of C$5.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $228.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$291.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$457.90 million. Equities research analysts predict that Secure Energy Services will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Raymond James set a C$2.10 price objective on Secure Energy Services and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$3.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Secure Energy Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.04.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc provides integrated and specialized services to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating in the Western and the United States. The company's Processing, Recovery and Disposal division owns and operates midstream infrastructure that provides services, such as storing, shipping, clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, marketing of oil, treatment, oilfield waste processing, landfill disposal, and produced and waste water disposal, as well as the purchase and resale of oil.

