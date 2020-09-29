Secure Energy Services Inc (TSE:SES) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Secure Energy Services Inc (TSE:SES) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0075 per share on Wednesday, October 28th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This is a boost from Secure Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.0025.
Secure Energy Services stock remained flat at $C$1.44 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 229,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.75, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $228.30 million and a PE ratio of -5.58. Secure Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$0.64 and a 1 year high of C$5.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.44.
Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$291.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$457.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Secure Energy Services will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Secure Energy Services Company Profile
Secure Energy Services Inc provides integrated and specialized services to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating in the Western and the United States. The company's Processing, Recovery and Disposal division owns and operates midstream infrastructure that provides services, such as storing, shipping, clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, marketing of oil, treatment, oilfield waste processing, landfill disposal, and produced and waste water disposal, as well as the purchase and resale of oil.
