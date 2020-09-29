Secure Energy Services Inc (TSE:SES) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Secure Energy Services Inc (TSE:SES) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0075 per share on Wednesday, October 28th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This is a boost from Secure Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.0025.

Secure Energy Services stock remained flat at $C$1.44 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 229,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.75, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $228.30 million and a PE ratio of -5.58. Secure Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$0.64 and a 1 year high of C$5.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.44.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$291.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$457.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Secure Energy Services will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$3.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$2.10 target price on Secure Energy Services and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Secure Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.04.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc provides integrated and specialized services to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating in the Western and the United States. The company's Processing, Recovery and Disposal division owns and operates midstream infrastructure that provides services, such as storing, shipping, clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, marketing of oil, treatment, oilfield waste processing, landfill disposal, and produced and waste water disposal, as well as the purchase and resale of oil.

