Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $23.50-24.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $22.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.90 billion or above, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.90 billion.Sherwin-Williams also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 23.76-23.76 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded down $1.39 on Tuesday, reaching $705.67. 290,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,978. The business’s 50-day moving average is $683.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $582.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Sherwin-Williams has a fifty-two week low of $325.43 and a fifty-two week high of $725.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.21.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.69 by $1.41. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.67%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 25.38%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $555.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $734.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $659.05.

In other news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 5,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $656.16, for a total transaction of $3,290,642.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,642.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.58, for a total value of $14,964,145.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,803,197.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,261 shares of company stock worth $21,445,151 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

