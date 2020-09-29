Short Interest in Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) Drops By 64.9%

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 64.9% from the August 31st total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$43.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.30. Nordic Entertainment Group AB has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $43.02.

Get Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) alerts:

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) Company Profile

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) operates as an entertainment provider in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Broadcasting & Streaming, and NENT Studios. The Broadcasting & Streaming segment operates commercial streaming and satellite TV platforms; pay-TV channels and free TV channels; and national radio networks.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.