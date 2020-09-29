Short Interest in TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) Drops By 75.0%

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:ROMJF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.43. The company had a trading volume of 269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.48. TerrAscend has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $2.62.
About TerrAscend
