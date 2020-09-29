Short Interest in Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Decreases By 58.7%

Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 58.7% from the August 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ERH traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,966. Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $15.97.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 13th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund by 124.1% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 22,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 12,499 shares in the last quarter.

Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund Company Profile

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is sub advised by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

