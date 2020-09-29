Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.60.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Shutterstock from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist raised Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 28th. BofA Securities started coverage on Shutterstock in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Shutterstock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $92,914.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Oringer sold 18,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $703,102.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,159,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,884,671.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,193,410 shares of company stock valued at $101,154,422 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSTK. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Shutterstock in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 44.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Shutterstock by 120.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SSTK traded up $1.36 on Tuesday, reaching $53.40. 323,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,730. Shutterstock has a fifty-two week low of $28.76 and a fifty-two week high of $59.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.68, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.36. Shutterstock had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $159.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shutterstock will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is currently 91.89%.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc provides digital content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services that include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

