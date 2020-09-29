Silverway Trading 108.5% Higher Over Last Week (SLV)

Silverway (CURRENCY:SLV) traded 34.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One Silverway token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsbit, BitMart and CoinLim. Silverway has a total market cap of $2,052.56 and $409.00 worth of Silverway was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Silverway has traded up 108.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10,781.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.08 or 0.02124728 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001531 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001268 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.82 or 0.00601150 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009287 BTC.

About Silverway

Silverway is a token. Silverway’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,009,999 tokens. Silverway’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Silverway is silverway.io . The official message board for Silverway is medium.com/silverwayplatform

Buying and Selling Silverway

Silverway can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit, BitMart and CoinLim. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silverway directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Silverway should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Silverway using one of the exchanges listed above.

