Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) will announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Skechers USA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Skechers USA posted earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skechers USA will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.72. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Skechers USA.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The textile maker reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.23. Skechers USA had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $729.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.69 million.

SKX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Skechers USA from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wedbush upped their price target on Skechers USA from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Skechers USA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. B. Riley upped their price target on Skechers USA from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Skechers USA in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Skechers USA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.68.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Skechers USA by 29.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Skechers USA by 31.2% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Palmer Knight Co boosted its stake in Skechers USA by 0.3% during the second quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 181,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Skechers USA by 4.3% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,295 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in Skechers USA by 0.7% during the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 85,132 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

SKX stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,108,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,002,285. Skechers USA has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $44.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.11.

Skechers USA Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

