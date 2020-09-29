SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $313.67 Million

Wall Street analysts expect SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) to report sales of $313.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for SM Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $269.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $337.35 million. SM Energy reported sales of $390.32 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full-year sales of $1.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SM Energy.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.32. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 41.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $169.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.50 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SM. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SM. Schneider Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 376.1% during the first quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp now owns 4,547,429 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592,278 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,886,485 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903,195 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,578,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 5,230.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 877,340 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 894,440 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in SM Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SM traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.62. 5,836,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,628,819. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.36 and a 200-day moving average of $2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $185.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 5.46. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $12.40.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.17%.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

