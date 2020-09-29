Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $160.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SNA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Snap-on from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Get Snap-on alerts:

SNA stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.40. 239,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,193. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Snap-on has a 52-week low of $90.72 and a 52-week high of $172.61. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.04 and its 200-day moving average is $133.56.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $724.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.97 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 16.71%. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Snap-on will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 27,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total transaction of $4,141,791.50. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 14.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 65,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,109,000 after acquiring an additional 8,136 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Snap-on by 8.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 695,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,350,000 after purchasing an additional 53,409 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Snap-on by 3.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Snap-on in the second quarter worth $1,985,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Snap-on by 36.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 810,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,226,000 after purchasing an additional 216,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.