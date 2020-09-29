SouthCrest Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCSG) Shares Down 3.1%

SouthCrest Financial Group Inc (OTCMKTS:SCSG)’s share price was down 3.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.30 and last traded at $6.30. Approximately 4,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 10,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SouthCrest Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.34.

SouthCrest Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.14 million during the quarter.

About SouthCrest Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCSG)

SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SouthCrest Bank, N.A. that provides banking services. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include personal loans for cars, boats, recreational vehicles, and other purchases; home equity lines of credit; loans on investment properties; owner occupied real estate, construction and development, equipment and inventory, practice, and Georgia entertainment tax credit financing; construction to permanent, investment real estate, and acquisition and development loans; and working capital and lines of credit.

