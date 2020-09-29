SouthCrest Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCSG) Shares Down 3.1%

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2020

SouthCrest Financial Group Inc (OTCMKTS:SCSG)’s share price was down 3.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.30 and last traded at $6.30. Approximately 4,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 10,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SouthCrest Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.34.

SouthCrest Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.14 million during the quarter.

About SouthCrest Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCSG)

SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SouthCrest Bank, N.A. that provides banking services. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include personal loans for cars, boats, recreational vehicles, and other purchases; home equity lines of credit; loans on investment properties; owner occupied real estate, construction and development, equipment and inventory, practice, and Georgia entertainment tax credit financing; construction to permanent, investment real estate, and acquisition and development loans; and working capital and lines of credit.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for SouthCrest Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthCrest Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit